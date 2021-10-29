About 300 hotspots identified ahead of local government elections

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole on Thursday said a task team had been set up in KwaZulu-Natal, which is leading in political killings

Security experts say it was important for police to do a risk analysis assessment ahead of the local government elections to ensure that voters’ rights are protected.



At least 300 hotspots have been identified ahead of the elections on Monday...