Paralympian Montjane eyes Tokyo Games tennis medal
SA represented by a small team of 46 athletes
SA wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane is optimistic about her chances of winning a Paralympic Games medal.
Montjane, 35, is not getting any younger, and this year’s competition could be her final chance to make the podium...
