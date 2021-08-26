Young entrepreneur writes a book to motivate other kids

Snacks trader Nkazimulo (10) inspired by mom

Ten-year-old Nkazimulo Madonsela has written and published his own book to motivate his peers who want to go into entrepreneurship.



When he was just six years old, he told his parents Dipuo and Muzi that he wanted to sell snacks to kids on his street after seeing his mom thrive in business. His parents let him stock up sweets and snacks which he has been selling to his friends in Carletonville ever since...