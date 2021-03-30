Montjane prepares for France, England tournaments

Fresh from her recognition by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, SA wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane wants to make the country proud at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon tournaments.

For all her hard work, the SA's No 1 ranked athlete was rewarded with R20,000 cheque by minister Mthethwa at the Emperor's Palace last week.

The winner of the SA sports awards Disabled Sportswoman of the Year in 2005, 2011 and 2015 said she would not rest on her laurels.

Montjane is preparing for the Roland Garros tournament in France, starting on May 17 until June 17 and Wimbledon tournament, taking place in London from June 28 until July 11.

“I am sorry that I was late [for the awards]. I was straight from the court preparing for my back-to-back tournaments abroad. I want to make the country proud and go as far as I can in both competitions," Montjane told Sowetan.

“It’s quite a surprise for me to be honoured by the minister as a lot has not happened last year. It's an honour for me and it gives me the motivation to double my effort going forward," she said.

“The tournament was well-organised in Australia. We did a lot of tests almost every day and taken to different hotels for quarantine and I expect the same in France and England," explained Montjane.