Lehlogonolo Machaba becomes first trans woman to compete in Miss SA

Lehlogonolo Machaba has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to enter Miss SA, while 2019 top 5 finalist Kgothatso Dithebe will once again vie for the coveted title.

Dithebe and Machaba have made it to this year’s top 30 semifinalists who include an attorney, Kgatlhiso Modisane, and two medical doctors, Ferini Dayal and Moratwe Masima.

The list also includes commercial pilot Cheneil Hartzenberg and environmental specialist Jamie Cloete.

Machaba is from Oskraal in the North West and works as a model booker at Invade Models. She is also the founder and owner of the DeMollies fashion brand. The 24-year-old has a diploma in fashion design technology from Tshwane University of Technology.

Her role model is her mother Caroline, who is a gender-based violence survivor and works as a supervisor of service aid at a public hospital.

“Transgender women are almost always ostracised from such opportunities which is why I never thought I’d see anyone like myself on such a platform. I believe that being chosen would raise hope in a lot of little girls like myself,” Machaba said.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent my community at such a high level. The daily murder of queer and trans-identifying people in our country is devastating.

“Through the Miss SA platform, I'd be able to advocate for the LGBTQIA community and more specifically queer-identifying women. I would use this opportunity to empower every marginalised person and become a beacon of hope for young girls…”