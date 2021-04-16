Caster Semenya's triumph an indication she's set for Olympics spot

SA golden girl Caster Semenya retained her national 5,000m title at the SA senior championships at the University of Pretoria yesterday.

The multiple Olympic gold medalist was the headline act on day, one of the three-day championships at the Tuks Bestmed Athletics Stadium.

Her performance is a sign that she is capable of qualifying for the Olympics in three months. Semenya, who clocked 15:52:28 to win the race by three seconds ahead of her training partner Glenrose Xaba, said she just wants to inspire the youth.

She said she has nothing to lose and everything to gain as the 5,000m is not her specialised event.

But she will give it a go and sweat blood and tears in her attempt to be at the Olympics. The Limpopo-born superstar will have to run 15:10:00 Olympic qualifying time to book her spot in the Olympics.

"We are happy with what we are doing. We are now trying to maintain the splits, which is better," said Semenya after her race in the blistering heat in Tshwane.

"We are trying something new and it helps a lot when you have a training partner who understands. The chemistry is good," explained Semenya.

Semenya was referring to her training partner Xaba and her new 5,000m distance, which she hopes to run at the Olympics.

The 30-year-old will not run her favourite 800m race that has produced two Olympic gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016. She is also not allowed to run 400m and 1,500m because of the new World Athletics regulations, which require athletes with a high level of testosterone to lower them by taking medications.

Semenya is appealing against the regulations at the European Courts of Human Rights. However, her case will only be heard next year and it will be too little too late as the Olympics would have come and gone.

But she remains optimistic and insists that she is happy at training and having fun trying a new event. “We don't stress everyday at training. We have fun and taking things one step at a time," she added.

Semenya has three months to qualify for the Games as SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks is set to announce the final Olympic team on July 4.