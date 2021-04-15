Caster Semenya triumphs in 5‚000m but plays down Olympic ambitions

A rejuvenated Caster Semenya retained her national 5‚000m crown in the SA athletics championships in Pretoria on Thursday morning‚ winning in a time that suggested the Tokyo Olympics could be in her grasp.

But she insisted the Games was not her focus‚ but rather to have fun and inspire the youth.

Semenya had seemed out of sorts in this event at the Gauteng North championships nearly three weeks ago when she ended second behind Glenrose Xaba in 16min 14.43sec.

But she turned the tables on her diminutive training partner at the Tuks stadium on Thursday‚ winning in 15:52.28‚ which is closer to the 15:10.00 automatic qualifying mark for the Games than it seems.

Take 4% off for racing at altitude — distance runners do better at sea level where there’s more oxygen — and her time converts to around 15:15.