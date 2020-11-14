'My mistake' - Kenya's Manangoi accepts AIU ban decision

Kenya's former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi said he accepted the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) decision to hand him a two-year ban for anti-doping violations but insisted that he was a clean athlete, according to a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Manangoi, who will be ineligible to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in July after missing three tests under whereabouts rules and the AIU said on Friday his ban would be effective from Dec. 22, 2019, which was the date of the third "whereabouts failure".

The ruling means the disqualification of all Manangoi's competitive results since then "with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points prizes and appearance money", AIU said.

"I have received the verdict from AIU and as I sit here, I have acknowledged that I made a mistake on my whereabouts failures and I have accepted their decisions, though it will be difficult to forgive myself," Manangoi said in a statement shared by his coach.

"I'm a clean athlete and I will be back on track and win right."