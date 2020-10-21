Aleck Skhosana hits back at IOC and IPC, calling them self-serving and opportunistic

The Sascoc general assembly had voted at a special general meeting (SGM) last month to scrap disciplinary action against Hendricks and reinstate him as acting president after he’d served more than five months under suspension.

When the Sascoc Five declared a dispute with the general assembly and started proceedings to take them to arbitration, the IOC and IPC stepped in, instructing them to accept the resolutions.

They had pointed out that, according to the Sascoc constitution, the general assembly was the highest decision-making body and that the board was accountable to it.

But Skhosana told them they had misinterpreted the Sascoc constitution.

“It is entirely self-serving and opportunistic to assert that the general assembly is the highest decision-making body and therefore it could override a validly taken and lawful board decision,” he wrote in the fiery letter dated October 19.

“You know full well that that cannot be a correct or fair interpretation of the constitution read in its proper context.

“The Sascoc constitution provides in express terms that the Sascoc board exercises the authority of Sascoc on its behalf.

"Once a board decision is taken, it becomes binding on all its members and it can only be undone or set aside in a lawful manner prescribed by the constitution.

“A motion cannot simply be placed before the general assembly to override a board resolution, much like the [IOC] session cannot by simple resolution override a decision taken by the IOC board.”

Skhosana also picked out Sam Ramsamy, who was appointed by the IOC and IPC in July to facilitate overdue elections, which are now set for November 7.