IOC puts foot down on Sascoc election

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has told the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to toe the line or deal with the consequences.

The Olympic body has given Sascoc strict guidelines to follow ahead of its elections on November 7 at a venue still be confirmed.

Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender and IOC board member and Sascoc election facilitator Dr Sam Ramsamy will work together to make sure that the elections happen. Ramsamy said the elections would go ahead as planned to prevent Sascoc from being placed under administration by the IOC in December.

The federations affiliated to Sascoc couldn’t reach an agreement about acting president Barry Hendricks's suspension. But the IOC has intervened and instructed Ramsamy to install in a new board by next month.