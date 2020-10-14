The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the South African Cricketer’s Association (SACA) have had different but equally telling responses to the sports ministry’s planned intervention at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Predictably‚ the players' union is incensed with CSA after their continued diffidence‚ with Saca chief executive officer Andrew Breetzke saying the continued existence of the embattled cricket organisation's crippled board is doing the South African game more harm than good.

With England set to tour South Africa in November pending governmental approval‚ Breetzke said CSA’s board issues can and will put the player’s livelihoods in jeopardy.

“Cricket is in an existential crisis and the intervention of government will result in the International Cricket Council reviewing CSA’s position as an ICC Member‚ and will furthermore jeopardise the England Tour scheduled for next month. Players will suffer‚ development will suffer and the future of the game will be prejudiced‚” Breetzke said.

“However‚ as has been recognised by DSAC and SASCOC‚ the current board has no credibility to resolve the crises‚ and it is clear that the current impasse between government and CSA will not be resolved until such time as the board stands down.

"We therefore implore the CSA board to stand down and thereby take a decision that will be in the best interests of cricket.”

The ICC‚ while not known to take strong action with regards to governmental interference‚ do take a dim view of ministry’s decision to step in.

Article 2.4 (D) of the ICC constitution stipulates that each member must at all times: “manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance‚ regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters‚ in the selection and management of teams‚ and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel)”

The ICC‚ though‚ confirmed they have received a letter from the sports ministry‚ but they encourage dialogue between the respective entities.

CSA have been given until October 27 by Mthethwa to get their house in order.

“The ICC has received a letter from the ministry of sport‚ arts and culture in South Africa giving notice of potential intervention into the matters of Cricket South Africa. At this stage‚ no complaint has been received from Cricket South Africa regarding government intervention and members are encouraged to resolve matters directly with their governments. We will continue to monitor the situation‚” the statement said.