Sascoc DC headache refuses to go away

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) dispute with its suspended acting president, Barry Hendricks, has been met with mixed reactions by federations who are largely divided on the matter.

The Sascoc board launched a dispute to suspend Hendricks as an acting vice-president of the movement last week. Hendricks’ suspension was lifted at the special general meeting three weeks ago when he received 47 votes against 10.

But the meeting that was chaired by Sam Ramsamy, a board member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was declared unlawful. Ramsamy is the election facilitator and not a member of the Sascoc board and therefore had no right to interfere in internal matters.

Sascoc then asked the federations to reply before the end of business on Friday. Sources close to the situation said the federations replied to Sascoc as requested.