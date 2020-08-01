Wayde van Niekerk awaits second result after testing positive for Covid-19

There were hopes that if the result of the second test is negative, he would still be able to compete in Trieste, about 100km south of his training base in Gemona.

But with the morning nearly gone, it appeared increasingly unlikely he would get to line up if he were to test negative.

Gemona escaped the worst of the Italian pandemic earlier this year with 11 reported cases.

The SA contingent had been tested four times since departing for Italy two weeks ago, including just before leaving the country and just after they had arrived in Gemona.

All the previous tests were negative.

TimesLIVE