Orlando Pirates star midfielder Ben Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19.

The club said Motshwari‚ who contracted the coronavirus early last month after he showed flu-like symptoms‚ performed two separate tests as per the health guideline protocols and they both come back negative.

Motshwari is preparing to resume light training and he thanked South Africans for the support they gave him during self isolation.

“I would like to thank everybody for the words of support during my time off.