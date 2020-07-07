Southern hemisphere rugby Tests possible later this year, say Sanzaar

Southern hemisphere rugby remains optimistic they will be able to play the Rugby Championship later this year and that a full Super Rugby competition will be run next year.

Sanzaar, an amalgamation of the South African, Australian, New Zealand and Argentinian rugby unions, organises both the provincial-based Super Rugby and international Rugby Championship competitions.

Sanzaar boss Andy Marinos said he was confident the Rugby Championship could be played in the final three months of the year.

"We remain very positive about that," Marinos told New Zealand's Stuff Media on Tuesday.

"Obviously the biggest elephant ... in the room is what sort of restrictions that could come in.