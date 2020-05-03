Sport-On this day: Born May 4, 1989: Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish golfer

The North of Ireland Amateur Open in 2005 was not an event expected to produce much glamour, but a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy was dressed to impress.

His snow-white turtleneck and pants were underlined by a pink belt as well as a pink stripe running across his back.

His hat, also a lighter shade of pink, covered his blonde curls as he embarked on his first headline-grabbing assault on par – a record-breaking round of 11-under 61 at the iconic Royal Portrush.

"The confidence I had, and the cockiness I had at 16, sometimes I think I have to rediscover that a little bit," McIlroy told TheOpen.com last year.