Cecilia Molokwane proud as netball grows in Africa

For a "little" sporting code, netball has been flexing its muscles and the public at large, as well as the powers that be, have taken notice.

Building on a solid couple of years, netball is celebrating a haul of three awards from the SA Sports Awards, which took place in Durban last week.

Netball South Africa, the federation that runs the sport, was crowned the Federation of the Year, while its president, Cecilia Molokwane, won the Administrator of the Year prize.

The senior netball team won the Team of the Year, following an outstanding 12 months where they came fourth at the Netball World Cup earlier this year and won the Africa Cup last month.

While the survival and ability to thrive for any sport rely on the public's interest, and the established crown jewels in this country are rugby, football and cricket, netball's nomination in six categories bucked the trend in a major way.

For Molokwane, the acknowledgement was a victory in itself.

"It has just been an unbelievable year. The nominations, the most for any federation in the awards' 14-year history, are a reflection of the amount and level of work that has been going on behind the scenes for a long time. On a personal note, I am very excited about the challenge and responsibility that I have been given. Being the president has made me realise that there is a new person inside that I never knew existed. One of the biggest lesson has been the willingness to learn from different people," Molokwane said.