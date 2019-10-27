Katlehong entrepreneur Khitsane meets his idol Sean 'Diddy' Combs in LA

When Lebohang Khitsane heard of Hip Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt Summit, he knew it was an opportunity not to be missed.

The summit, described on their website as "... Hip Hop's finest meet up to celebrate and elevate the Power of Hip Hop and move the culture forward. Whether you're an aspiring artist, executive or creator seeking a bigger platform — REVOLT gives you the opportunity to learn, network and celebrate".

The summit saw Hip Hop royalty descending in LA and Khitsane, an entrepreneur in his own right, was right in the thick of it.

Khitsane, the founder and owner of Bataung Memorial Tombstones, has recently completed sculpting a bust of Combs and many other rap stars such as Jay-Z and the late 2Pac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who was a close friend of Combs and was also signed to his label, Bad Boy Records.

"He (Combs) is someone that I admire very much. To me, he is one of the innovative entrepreneurs to ever live. He truly came from rags to riches. He inspires me a lot and is someone I look up to," Khitsane said.

So on Tuesday, 22 October, the innovative Khitsane took a flight to LA for the summit. "I desperately wanted to meet Puff (Combs) and I was determined to do everything possible to make sure that it happened," he said with a laughter.

When they finally met, Diddy, in a video, was clearly equally happy to meet the Katlehong-born entrepreneur. "You want me to close my eyes? This takes me back to my childhood days," said Combs in the video as he sat down with his eyes shut.