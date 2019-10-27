Katlehong entrepreneur Khitsane meets his idol Sean 'Diddy' Combs in LA
When Lebohang Khitsane heard of Hip Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt Summit, he knew it was an opportunity not to be missed.
The summit, described on their website as "... Hip Hop's finest meet up to celebrate and elevate the Power of Hip Hop and move the culture forward. Whether you're an aspiring artist, executive or creator seeking a bigger platform — REVOLT gives you the opportunity to learn, network and celebrate".
The summit saw Hip Hop royalty descending in LA and Khitsane, an entrepreneur in his own right, was right in the thick of it.
Khitsane, the founder and owner of Bataung Memorial Tombstones, has recently completed sculpting a bust of Combs and many other rap stars such as Jay-Z and the late 2Pac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, who was a close friend of Combs and was also signed to his label, Bad Boy Records.
"He (Combs) is someone that I admire very much. To me, he is one of the innovative entrepreneurs to ever live. He truly came from rags to riches. He inspires me a lot and is someone I look up to," Khitsane said.
So on Tuesday, 22 October, the innovative Khitsane took a flight to LA for the summit. "I desperately wanted to meet Puff (Combs) and I was determined to do everything possible to make sure that it happened," he said with a laughter.
When they finally met, Diddy, in a video, was clearly equally happy to meet the Katlehong-born entrepreneur. "You want me to close my eyes? This takes me back to my childhood days," said Combs in the video as he sat down with his eyes shut.
Khitsane then handed Combs a bust of himself. "I flew all the way (from South Africa) to give this to you. You inspire me a lot," he said.
In August last year, Khitsane also gave a statue to world-renowned fashion designer Dapper Dan in Harlem, New York.
Speaking to Sowetan this weekend, Khitsane said his intention was to break international markets. "I hope the word gets around and more people get to know about my company, Bataung Legacy. I believe that I have set standards that only some companies are only now trying to reach. I have set the bar very high locally and now I am exploring the waters overseas, as the sky is the limit." he said.
Khitsane concluded by saying that he hopes that his meeting with Combs, given his stature, will open up more opportunities for him.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.