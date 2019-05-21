SA quads win Bronze at World Cup

The SA quads wheelchair tennis squad secured their first World Team Cup medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup at the Larry and Mary Greenspon Israel Tennis Centre at Ramat Hasharon this past weekend.

The team of Lucas Sithole, Donald Ramphadi and Danny Mohlamonyane defeated Great Britain 2-1 in the third-place play-off to clinch the bronze medal.

Promising quad ace Ramphadi got SA off to a good start, bagging a 6-3, 6-4 win over James Shaw, but Brit's world No4 Andy Lapthorne halted the South Africa charge when he defeated Lucas Sithole 6-3, 6-1.

Sithole then joined forces with Ramphadi in the doubles decider and were spurred on by teammates. The duo went on to secure the doubles encounter 6-2, 6-4 to take third place.

The quads team becomes the first African team to clinch a medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup.

"The quads made a massive improvement from last year's event. Making it the first team from Africa to earn a medal at the prestigious World Team Cup Event. All three players worked hard in the preparation for the World Team Cup and that worked showed during the competition," commented Team Coach Holger Losch.

"It was a fun week and a privilege to work with the players. Credit needs to be given to each one of them for competing so hard for their country.

"They all said they can't wait for next years' event to see if they can go for gold."

In the women's event, after winning the BNP Paribas World Team Cup African Qualification earlier this year in Kenya, South Africa's women's team made history in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, reaching the semifinals of the ITF's flagship wheelchair tennis team event for the first time.

The team's progress is in no small part due to the contribution of world No6 Kgothatso Montjane and great efforts from rising stars Mariska Venter and Mable Mankgele. The team finished in fourth place after losing to Britain 2-0.