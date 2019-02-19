No fewer than 10 experts will testify for Caster Semenya in her case challenging the IAAF’s proposed regulations against athletes with hyperandrogenism.

Semenya’s lawyers on Tuesday released the list of the specialists‚ who cover a range of medical sciences‚ as well as some legal experts.

They were responding to the IAAF’s move on Monday to release the names and papers of their five experts‚ which they had argued breached the confidentiality around the hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

“Ms Semenya believes that she and other women affected by the regulations should be permitted to compete in the female category without discrimination‚ and celebrated for their natural talents as are all other athletes with genetic variations‚” Semenya’s lawyers said in the statement on Tuesday.