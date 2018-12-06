Pic of The Day

Mzansi swoons over Caster Semenya's Forbes Africa cover

By Jessica Levitt - 06 December 2018 - 10:24
Caster Semenya is owning this magazine cover.
Caster Semenya is owning this magazine cover.
Image: Instagram/Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya is doing that damn thing on the latest cover of the Forbes Africa Woman magazine.

Wearing a white shirt and suit jacket, Caster has an Africa necklace around her.

"I am just priceless," reads the headline. It is followed by the caption: "Caster Semenya on being herself, and winning, against all odds."

Mzansi has applauded the cover, with many taking to social media to give Caster and the mag massive love.

Trending

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde grimaces as he’s cuffed and led away after murder judgment handed ...
Power FM's Chairmans' interview | Part 2
X