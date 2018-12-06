Mzansi swoons over Caster Semenya's Forbes Africa cover

Caster Semenya is doing that damn thing on the latest cover of the Forbes Africa Woman magazine.

Wearing a white shirt and suit jacket, Caster has an Africa necklace around her.

"I am just priceless," reads the headline. It is followed by the caption: "Caster Semenya on being herself, and winning, against all odds."

Mzansi has applauded the cover, with many taking to social media to give Caster and the mag massive love.