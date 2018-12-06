Mzansi swoons over Caster Semenya's Forbes Africa cover
Caster Semenya is doing that damn thing on the latest cover of the Forbes Africa Woman magazine.
Wearing a white shirt and suit jacket, Caster has an Africa necklace around her.
"I am just priceless," reads the headline. It is followed by the caption: "Caster Semenya on being herself, and winning, against all odds."
Mzansi has applauded the cover, with many taking to social media to give Caster and the mag massive love.
“I am just priceless”, when you know, you know! Against all odds, @castersemenya800m is the epitome of success! Congratulations on your @forbeswomanafrica cover! Read all about it in the latest edition of Forbes Woman Africa! #qwballies #forbes #forbeswomen #forbeswomenafrica #winningwomen #wcw #success #rewritethenarrative #queerwomen
Congratulations to Caster Semenya for being picked for the December cover of #Forbes Women Africa???????? pic.twitter.com/2MsY3mvdqx— Fifi Peters (@FifiPeters) December 5, 2018
This morning at the JSE @JSE_Group we unveiled the latest cover of Forbes Woman Africa @forbeswomanafrica graced by the inspirational Caster Semenya @castersemenyaSA @NkosiDaphne #FWACover pic.twitter.com/2QwEkT5fFp— Nqobile (@nqobile_hlo) December 5, 2018
Caster Semenya being on the cover page of Forbes magazine is something I'm here for— Ngwana wa Modimo (@RemmogoP) December 5, 2018
December issue of Africa Forbes Woman - our very own favourite Caster Semenya @caster800m ??????????????????— Millicent Radebe (@NQOBZR) December 5, 2018
