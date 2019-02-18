Caster Semenya accuses IAAF of breaching confidentiality

Caster Semenya has accused the IAAF of breaching the confidentiality around the hearing of her case against the world governing body at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Her lawyers were responding to a press release issued earlier on Monday by the IAAF in which they named their five expert witnesses in the matter to decide if athletes with hyperandrogenism gain an unfair advantage of other women because of their higher levels of naturally occurring testosterone.

The case started on Monday and is expected to run most of the week.