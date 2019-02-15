Government put up R25-million for Caster Semenya's defence

The South African government is going to spend an estimated R25-million in their court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)‚ where they are defending 800-meter world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa and her director-general Alec Moemi confirmed on Friday that the government is footing the bill for the assembly of a powerful team of local and international experts.

They will lead Semenya’s case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAA) in Zurich from Monday.

Semenya is challenging the proposed rule amendment by the IAAF that seeks to restrict the levels of testosterone in female athletes.

Xasa said they are confident of success at CAS because they have assembled top medical and legal experts from South Africa and around the world.