South Africa's 800m Olympic and World Champion Caster Semenya has become a Discovery Vitality ambassador.

The 27 year-old Semenya will represent Discovery Vitality on a global scale‚ joining other Discovery Vitality Ambassadors such as South African Olympians Chad le Clos and Wayde van Niekerk‚ and the members of Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

On becoming an ambassador Semenya said: "I am elated to be a part of such a dynamic team‚ to represent a brand that echoes my values on and off the track on the quest for a healthier lifestyle and inspiring action in others.

"I have experienced many proud moments and a proudly South African company with a global reach backing me is one of my highlights this year."