I won't stop running any time soon - Caster Semenya
Having had new testosterone rules introduced all in the name of trying to slow her down, Caster Semenya has vowed to continue with running for at least another 13 years.
Earlier in the year, the athletics body, the IAAF, announced new testosterone level requirements from next month seen as targeting Semenya specifically.
But despite the continuous scrutiny and apparent victimisation, the 27-year-old answered her critics by having arguably her best year on the track.
During the current season, the sensational middle distance runner set new records in the 400m (49.96 seconds), 800m (1:54.25) and 1000m (2:31.01).
"I don't plan to stop running any time soon. I feel like I can keep going until I am at least 40," Semenya said.
"As I grow older I will begin running longer distances but for now I am fine, I will keep pushing no matter what."
The double Olympic champion is reaping the fruits of her hard work and perseverance with corporates starting to appreciate her value.
Last month, Nike released an advert of her that went viral and most recently Discovery has named her their ambassador. The financial services giant held a surprise welcoming party for her at its headquarters in Sandton yesterday.
She revealed that in recent years she has done a lot of work on the "Brand Caster Semenya".
"It takes time to build a brand. It depends on vision and what you want people to see in you," said Semenya. "There are certain aspects that you need to build a solid brand that is not a fluke.
"If a person does not work hard and is not dedicated then the brand won't last for long."
Having set the bar high for herself with the help of her coach Samuel Sepeng, Semenya is aiming higher next year.