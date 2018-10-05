I won't stop running any time soon - Caster Semenya

Having had new testosterone rules introduced all in the name of trying to slow her down, Caster Semenya has vowed to continue with running for at least another 13 years.

Earlier in the year, the athletics body, the IAAF, announced new testosterone level requirements from next month seen as targeting Semenya specifically.

But despite the continuous scrutiny and apparent victimisation, the 27-year-old answered her critics by having arguably her best year on the track.

During the current season, the sensational middle distance runner set new records in the 400m (49.96 seconds), 800m (1:54.25) and 1000m (2:31.01).