Book Review | Life lessons from Caster

Title: Caster Semenya Road To Glory

Author: Jeremy Daniel

Publisher: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Reviewer: Sihle Ndebele

I feel this book would have been more credible had Caster Semenya narrated her story herself, instead of Jeremy Daniel. The first-person point of view is always effective in making the character intimate.

My primary aim in reading the book was the hope that it would prove educational, and it served that purpose. One of the lessons is that in life you must not pay too much attention to your detractors, like Semenya managed with those who questioned her gender.

The book comprises 18 insightful chapters, but I think Daniel should have put the events of Caster's life in chronological order, starting with her upbringing back in Limpopo, which is the second chapter, and summed it up with her finding her soul mate in Violet.