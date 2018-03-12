Smith plots 'V12' downfall

Despite amicably parting ways with Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka, heartbroken top Gauteng boxing trainer Sean Smith says he will still proceed with a WBO All Africa lightweight title fight involving this underused yet talented former world champion.

Vetyeka and Smith's charge Thompson Mokwana will meet at East London's Orient Theatre on April 6.

Their fight will form part of the bill that will be staged by Xaba Promotions and Events of BSA 2017 promoter of the year Ayanda Matiti.

Smith was in his corner for the first time when the former WBA International champion with 17 knockouts in 29 wins was defeated by 10-fight novice Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini in the semifinal of Golden Gloves Featherweight Super Four in October.

Vetyeka, who has rejoined the Eyethu Gym of accomplished trainer/manager Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane, is now trained by former SA flyweight champion Ncedo Cecane.

Said Smith: "I've got nothing but lots of love for Vetyeka. But this is how the sport of boxing is; there is nothing personal.