Smith plots 'V12' downfall
Despite amicably parting ways with Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka, heartbroken top Gauteng boxing trainer Sean Smith says he will still proceed with a WBO All Africa lightweight title fight involving this underused yet talented former world champion.
Vetyeka and Smith's charge Thompson Mokwana will meet at East London's Orient Theatre on April 6.
Their fight will form part of the bill that will be staged by Xaba Promotions and Events of BSA 2017 promoter of the year Ayanda Matiti.
Smith was in his corner for the first time when the former WBA International champion with 17 knockouts in 29 wins was defeated by 10-fight novice Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini in the semifinal of Golden Gloves Featherweight Super Four in October.
Vetyeka, who has rejoined the Eyethu Gym of accomplished trainer/manager Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane, is now trained by former SA flyweight champion Ncedo Cecane.
Said Smith: "I've got nothing but lots of love for Vetyeka. But this is how the sport of boxing is; there is nothing personal.
""We had been together for only five months before we fought Lerato. All what we did for that fight was to pull weight.
"We did not have enough time to prepare for the actual fight.
"But you know what, Vetyeka wants money and that is why he accepted the offer to fight Thompson."
Smith - whose camp boasts the likes of SA and ABU cruiserweight champion Thabiso Mchunu, WBC International welterweight holder Thulani Mbenge, Xolisani Ndongeni, Sibusiso Zingange, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, Jared Silverman and Ayabonga Sonjica - said they were not spending sleepless night over the upcoming fight.
"I don't think Vetyeka has got strength to cause a real threat at lightweights. I thought he will move to the junior lightweights.
"Thompson's confidence is growing and he is getting the best sparring. He looks very strong and is confident of defeating Vetyeka."
Mokwana, from Limpopo, last fought in October last year, when he retained the SA lightweight title with a majority points decision against Prince Dlomo.
Mokwana, who made his debut under Smith, has won 23 of his 36 fights.