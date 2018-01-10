Sex-pest fiasco costing R3m

The raging battle at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) that led to the dismissal of three top executives has apparently cost more than R3-million in legal fees.

Chief executive Tubby Reddy was sacked on Monday alongside Sascoc's chief financial officer (CFO) Vinesh Maharaj and executive manager Jean Kelly.

Reddy was found guilty of sexual harassment following a disciplinary hearing last month.

The trio told Sowetan yesterday that they would challenge the decision.

"They have been on a mission to get rid of me and in the process violated the internal policies of Sascoc," said Reddy.

He claimed that the "DC [disciplinary committee] ignored 427 pages of our side of the story and two medical certificates on why I was unable to attend the hearing [last month]".

Reddy was suspended by the board in July after allegations of sexual harassment were brought by a female employee, known to Sowetan.

Reddy said he would appeal through the processes of Sascoc and testify at the ministerial committee's inquiry next week.

The committee was ordered by Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi to probe allegations of irregularities in the governance of Sascoc.