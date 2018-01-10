Farmer Philip Solomon – accused of the murder of former employee Mothiwa Ngubane – has been moved to an isolation wing in Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison after threats to his life.

Advocate Brad Osborne‚ acting for the 65-year-old farmer‚ told Magistrate Fikile Luvuno that his client had been threatened and starved while housed in the awaiting-trial section of the prison. Solomon‚ who faces charges of murder and attempted murder‚ is applying for bail in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court.

During the first day of proceedings‚ Solomon recounted his version of how a funeral had turned deadly on December 31. Ngubane‚ who worked for Solomon in the early 1990s‚ had been attending a funeral at a homestead that lies against a hillside on the farmer’s land.