There is even more reason for President Jacob Zuma to resign after he announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ the SA Communist Party said.

The party said late on Tuesday that a commission presented a potential conflict for Zuma.

“It would be inappropriate for the president to decide the terms of reference for an investigation on allegations he is implicated (in)‚” the SACP said in a statement.

“The situation reaffirms the correctness of the March 2017 decision of the SACP that it was time for President Zuma to resign in the best interests of the ANC‚ the Alliance and the people of South Africa as a whole.”