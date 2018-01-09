Tubby Reddy has defiantly labelled a SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) disciplinary hearing that has led to his dismissal as chief executive of the organisation as a joke and a farce.

Reddy‚ who has been suspended with full pay‚ was informed by Sascoc president Gideon Sam through a letter that he has been dismissed following the hearing.

But Reddy has vowed to lodge an appeal and fight to keep his job after he was dismissed with immediate effect.

“We always talk about how South Africa is a constitutional democracy but I was not at the hearing‚" he told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday morning.

"I presented two medical certificates to show that I am not available to attend the hearing on the stipulated dates but they decided to go ahead without me giving a proper opportunity to present my side of the story.

“We presented a 427 page document to the chairman of the hearing‚ the whole thing was a joke and a farce.

"All I am asking for is a fair chance to prove my innocence.”

When asked to comment on Reddy's rejection of the disciplinary hearing's findings‚ Sam said it was within his rights to challenge the outcome.

“The board and the legal counsel took a decision and if he is not happy‚ there are legal steps that he must take‚" Sam said.

"He must follow the South African law and take the matter to another level‚ it is not about me.”

Reddy’s legal counsel‚ Vasavan Samuel‚ said they will appeal what he described as a "flawed process" that led to the decision to dismiss his client.

“At no stage did he present his side of the story to the disciplinary committee‚" said Samuel.

"He notified the DC that he was ill and was not available on the date of the hearing.

"Two medical certificates were provided‚ one from a doctor in the DRC where Reddy was visiting‚ and another from a local doctor.

"The DC did not respond to his request to postpone the DC until his health improved.

"The DC went ahead without evidence from the individual who was standing accused and the DC was a sham and invalid as it did not follow due process.”

More than R3 million is believed to already have been spent on the legal battle and it is evident that more money will be spent during the appeal process.