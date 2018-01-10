Dlamini calls time on her international career

Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini announced her retirement from the women's national team yesterday.

After a year-long absence from the team, Dlamini confirmed that the time had come to officially call time on her Banyana career.

The 29-year-old will continue playing club football for JVW FC in the Sasol League.

Dlamini made her debut for Banyana in 2007 - in the 5-0 Olympic qualifier loss to Nigeria.

The former University of Johannesburg midfielder has 105 caps to her name, joining Janine van Wyk, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Portia Modise and Noko Matlou as the only Banyana players to reach the 100-cap milestone.

Dlamini also represented South Africa in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Games in Brazil.