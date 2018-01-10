Dlamini calls time on her international career
Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini announced her retirement from the women's national team yesterday.
After a year-long absence from the team, Dlamini confirmed that the time had come to officially call time on her Banyana career.
The 29-year-old will continue playing club football for JVW FC in the Sasol League.
Dlamini made her debut for Banyana in 2007 - in the 5-0 Olympic qualifier loss to Nigeria.
The former University of Johannesburg midfielder has 105 caps to her name, joining Janine van Wyk, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Portia Modise and Noko Matlou as the only Banyana players to reach the 100-cap milestone.
Dlamini also represented South Africa in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Games in Brazil.
"Today marks a new journey for me as I retire from the national team," Dlamini said in a statement.
"I may be closing the chapter on the national team but I will still play domestic football and participate in football in other aspects.
"It has always been my dream to reach this mark of exiting the national team with many good memories.
"It is time to pass on the baton to the younger generation who have proven themselves capable and eager to represent South Africa with pride."
She will focus her attention on the Amanda Dlamini Girls Foundation and her work as an analyst for SuperSport TV.
"As a former senior member of the team, I will continue to support female footballers in South Africa and continue to advocate for women's football."
She had been included in the Banyana squad set to face Sweden in two friendlies this month.