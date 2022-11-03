This student’s one-stop medical app is equalising healthcare for South Africans

Every day, a seemingly endless queue of patients extends out of clinics and day hospitals in South Africa.

Over 70% of the nation’s households make use of public practices with limited resources and insufficient assistance.

Medical student Siyavuya Fikamva and his peers at the University of Cape Town began to question how best to remove some of the obstacles to adequate healthcare.

“Many facilities in South Africa are overburdened and this results in consultation times and the consultation process being rushed,” he says. “Patients may never receive quality care.”

So with his fellow students, Fikamva developed the Mandla Health mobile app as a free and simple-to-use resource.

“I wanted to create a means for underserved populations to have access to healthcare and information,” he says.

Currently in his final year of studies, Fikamva works directly with patients as a medical professional. “

I observe what people go through every day when seeking care,” he says.

Recognising patients suffering from chronic illnesses while also lacking awareness about how to treat their symptoms, Fikamva was inspired to help them understand their conditions.

On Mandla Health, users have the agency to do further research with over 40 easy-to-understand booklets available in English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa.

“People can access information on how to manage diabetes and a range of other health conditions through our digital library,” Fikamva says.

They can also set lifestyle goals for weight and body mass index, and track blood pressure and glucose levels.

A built-in tool even reminds patients when to take their medication and helps them identify it by size, shape, and colour.

“We’re empowering communities to take control of their health,” Fikamva says.

With the app, people are in charge of their wellbeing and have the opportunity to thrive regardless of their circumstances.

Contributing to a world where more South Africans can access services, Fikamva is ensuring equality for all.

“I’m connecting people to good health,” he says.