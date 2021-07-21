Dentist says it will take a year to revive her practice

Mdletshe said it will take her a year to open a new practice because she still needs to buy new equipment and the owner of the building she operated from has to revamp it since it is in a bad condition

Dentist Thuthukile Mdletshe is going around sourcing quotations to buy new equipment after her practice in Durban was looted and set alight amid the violent protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.



Mdletshe, 37, of Pinetown, west of Durban, who is a professional dental therapist and owner of Udokotela Wamazinyo Dental Surgery in Mariannhill, outside Pinetown, said she is going to need equipment worth R280,000 to revive her practice and provide medical assistance again after it was broken into on the evening of July 11...