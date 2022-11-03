×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South Africa’s notorious serial rapists

Victims include young girls and teenagers

03 November 2022 - 06:57
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Here are some of SA’s worst serial rapists:

Mongezi Jinxela was found guilty on 220 charges of rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault in December 2007. Jinxela, 39, raped 57 women he lured to deserted places. His crime spree spanned 10 years, until he was arrested in August 2004. He was sentenced to 55 life sentences...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...