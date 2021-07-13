Unemployed graduate starts own farming business
Young farmer supplies schools and local market
With the numbers of unemployed graduates increasing in SA, Athizintle Nkaqa decided to start her own farming business instead of frustrating herself by looking for a job.
The 25-year-old from Mketengeni location at Holy Cross, Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, is now the owner of Flying Eagle, a piggery and vegetable farm. Among the vegetables she grows are cabbage, spinach, green pepper and potatoes. She has an advanced diploma in agricultural extension from Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein...
