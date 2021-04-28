Farmer now her own boss after state's R3.9m capital boost
Job loss a blessing in disguise for Thusini
When Nontando Thusini was left unemployed after the company she was working for relocated to Gauteng, she started planting vegetables in her backyard.
Thusini, 42, of Pinetown, west of Durban, was left jobless in 2018 after a mechanical engineering company she was working for as a regional manager closed its Durban branch...
