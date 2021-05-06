Scholarship recipients help to empower individuals from socially marginalised communities

Two South Africans who travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) on a Chevening Scholarship last year have returned home to contribute to the education sector.

Cebo Mayekiso (30) and Nokuthula Mashiyane (43) were among the Chevening Scholarship recipients in 2019/2020.

Chevening, the UK government’s global scholarship programme, awarded each of them funding to study towards a one-year master’s degree of their choice at any public university in the UK.

As part of the two countries’ bilateral agreement, Chevening awards scholarships to South Africans every year. The beneficiaries must have a plan to contribute to development in their home country after their studies.

Mayekiso, who holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Warwick, is involved in several social development initiatives focusing on youth development. He uses education as a tool to empower individuals from socially marginalised communities.

“We aim to understand the varied needs of the developing child and use a network of partners to create programmes to aid this development.

“We provide various services, from basic tuition in digital analytical skills and basic coding, to financial management courses and mentoring,” he explains.

Mashiyane obtained a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education from the University of East Anglia. On her return to South Africa, she joined OLICO Maths Education.

“OLICO offers a sense-making and confidence-building approach that makes maths accessible and meaningful to South African school children. This is done through the provision of high-quality tutoring and maths resources,” she says.

Mashiyane has always wanted to contribute to education solutions, make maths more accessible and engage in education research that is in touch with communities’ realities.

The two scholars encourage South Africans to grab Chevening Scholarship opportunities.

“Chevening will give you a unique global learning experience. It expanded my education knowledge and gave me access to the world,” says Mashiyane.

Mayekiso adds that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Chevening has unlocked newfound confidence in me as a result of the new skills and capabilities I obtained and enhanced during my time abroad.”

Chevening Scholarship opportunities open every September. For more information, visit www.chevening.org.za.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.