Mahlangu is doing great with street and online sales

Lockdown inspires IT technician to turn to farming

When the hard lockdown forced Ntombi Mahlangu to work from home, boredom kicked in and she decided to rekindle her love for farming at her hometown of Zithobeni, a township in Bronkhorstspruit.



Mahlangu, 29, an IT technician with the Gauteng department of education, decided to keep herself busy by growing vegetable, an activity whose outstanding results led her to selling her produce...