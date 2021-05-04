SebenzaLIVE

Programme to offer training to unemployed graduates

Tourism pilot project to boost black homestay businesses

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 04 May 2021 - 09:44
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) is rolling out the pilot phase of the Basic Quality Verification (BQV) programme in the Eastern Cape.

This is to give emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to grow their businesses.

The TGCSA, a business unit of South African Tourism, is rolling out the programme’s pilot phase to 68 homestay establishments to help them prove that they are proper businesses that offer quality accommodation.

As international markets are unaware of the diversity and affordability SA has to offer, the programme will help establishments better market themselves to domestic and international tourists.

Each establishment has to comply with certain criteria before they can qualify for BQV certification.

This includes being a legally registered business that complies with the broad-based black economic empowerment codes, meeting global safety and comfort standards and complying with global cleanliness and coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hygiene standards.

