Innovative duo's hydroponic farming method the best in virtual competition

Ngwako Sekhula and Mokgalakgathe Tladi's quest to end poverty and unemployment through hydroponic farming methods earned them the number one spot in the End Poverty Innovation Challenge (Epic).

About 70 teams entered the virtual competition, initiated and hosted by the Social Ventures Foundation based in the US. The competition promotes social ventures that provide jobs for unemployed people living in poor communities.

Sekhula, 25, and Tladi, 24, the owners of VegeThentic Farm, are both graduates of Wits University where they completed their studies in 2017. The two gained theoretical and technical skills in cell biology, biochemistry, biotechnology, microbiology and plant pathology.

They took home a R15,000 cash prize and secured mentorship from the Entrepreneurs Futures Network, and were adopted by the Social Ventures Foundation.

“We could not believe it when we were announced as the winners. We used the prize money to buy a commercial establishment, which we hope will be able to create more job opportunities. We are excited about the mentorship and we are looking forward to gaining more knowledge,” Tladi said.