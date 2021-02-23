'It's quite remarkable to see that we can compete on a global stage'

Nomination for engineering gong validates SA innovators

Two SA innovators have been selected among 14 others to compete in a continental engineering competition set to take place this year.



Indira Tsengiwe, 31, of Cape Town, and Tshepo Mangoele, 26, of Midrand in Johannesburg, are shortlisted for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation (AFEI)...