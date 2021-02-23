'It's quite remarkable to see that we can compete on a global stage'
Nomination for engineering gong validates SA innovators
Two SA innovators have been selected among 14 others to compete in a continental engineering competition set to take place this year.
Indira Tsengiwe, 31, of Cape Town, and Tshepo Mangoele, 26, of Midrand in Johannesburg, are shortlisted for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation (AFEI)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.