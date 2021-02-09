Stevenson's medical breakthrough for COVID-19

Duncan Stevenson feared for his loved ones when he heard the COVID-19 infection rates.

In hospitals, patients require ventilators that are not only in shortage, but are sometimes overly complex for doctors to navigate.

So Stevenson decided to step in and utilise his engineering skills in the battle against the virus. “You can’t wait for the world to save you,” he says. “Sometimes you’ve got to take a deep breath and do it yourself.”

Stevenson tinkered with creating a ventilator that is both affordable and intuitive. After several trials in his home garage in South Africa, he finally devised a user-friendly ventilator he could share with the world.

But he needed support. After a few months searching online, Stevenson found a group of dedicated doctors, scientists, and paramedics.

Through their corporation FluidIQ, his novel instrument was further developed.

Stevenson and his team have since built a life-saving tool – the HOPE inVent. This pragmatic ventilator was inspired by the Army Emergency Respirator.

Originally created in the 1950s, it required no electronics and provided treatment for respiratory issues.