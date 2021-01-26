Academy course goes online
Data science high paying, in-demand skill
Explore Data Science Academy has introduced its first online course in data engineering with the aim of equipping employees with the data engineering skills required in the workplace.
The academy is based in Cape Town and Braamfontein, Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.