Firm gives women engineers a look-in

Two young civil engineers are tackling gender inequality in the engineering sector head-on.

Vanderbijlpark-based Jam Fadge Civil Engineers, owned by Makgotso Motsumi, 27, and Thando Sikwatsha, 29, primarily hires young women who recently graduated in construction or civil engineering and students needing hands-on experience.

Sikwatsha says this is done deliberately to enable young women to gain experience in what is still largely a male-dominated sector. “We are about giving young women opportunities to succeed.”

The company would like to see the sector becoming more innovative and hopes that by empowering young women civil engineers it can promote new thinking, green building, a diverse approach in the way construction projects are being handled and new technologies.

Six women are currently employed by Jam Fadge, three of whom are students getting on-the-job training. Sikwatsha says: “Students who are studying engineering need experiential training and we give them that. Those who have graduated often don’t have enough experience and our aim is to train them and equip them with the best skills for the industry.”