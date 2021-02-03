Learnership programme helps Matsonyonyo improve home situation

With companies being reluctant to hire young people as they often don't have the skills and experience needed to hit the ground running, Dimakatso Suzan Matsonyonyo, 25, is feeling hopeful about her employment prospects after earning a spot in a paid learnership.

Matsonyonyo from Phomolong, Hennenman in the Free State, is one of the young people who joined the Youth Employment Service (YES) learnership.

The MultiChoice Group has invested over R40m into the YES initiative. R35m of that money will go towards creating 400 new jobs for youth that have never worked before. The other R5m will go towards creating five 15-minute films which will be housed on ShowMax. The films will profile businesses that have opened their doors to the young job seekers.

The interns receive stipends of R3,600 per month while pursuing a work-readiness programme with YES. After they complete the programme, they will be allocated into different jobs.

“The best thing is, now I’m an independent woman," says Matsonyonyo.