WATCH | The woman who left the pool to swim marathons at sea

Sport was always going to be Sarah Ferguson's life. She excelled at athletic endeavours growing up, with her tall, dynamic build lending itself most naturally to swimming.

Ferguson started representing South Africa in the pool in the late 90s, but after enjoying a fifteen-year-long career, she changed lanes.

Already working as a physiotherapist, retiring didn’t mean abandoning sports. And though she was compelled to leave competitive galas behind, Ferguson felt certain her athletic adventures were not yet over.

She felt fresh inspiration on a visit to a swimming club in Hawaii, where she was invited on a two-kilometre sea swim, her inaugural dive into long distance and first paddle of any sort since leaving the professional pool.

Ferguson loved it, and arrived home with new ambitions. With the sea swirling about her head, her training began.

