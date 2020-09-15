WATCH | The hijabi tackling expectations of a rugby player

Zahraa Hendricks had a game to win. To her, scoring tries was the challenge, not wearing a headscarf.

The young hijabi didn’t expect to make headlines in her first rugby match. But when Hendricks ran onto the field, pictures of her were taken and posted to social media.

Instantly, they went viral. Hendricks’ amendments to her kit had caught onlookers off-guard. For protection and as a symbol of modesty, Muslim women veil their hair.

Because of it, they’re often doubly painted with the stigma of being oppressed. “That’s not true,” Hendricks says. “I am free.”

WATCH: