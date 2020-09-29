Parents of 162 unplaced pupils' threaten action
Disgruntled parents of the 162 unplaced pupils have threatened to take their children to the Gauteng education department offices to be taught there after the provincial government failed to find space for them.
This comes as there has been no agreement with President High School where the pupils were supposed to be placed. The school had allegedly requested approval of a budget of R7m to build extra classes...
