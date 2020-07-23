WATCH | How Bertish survived brain cancer

“I dealt with my cancer by literally diving into my fear, and getting involved in becoming part of it,” he says.

As he put pen to paper, Bertish found himself strengthening his immune system and building resistance to the disease’s effects.

Seven years after his diagnosis, doctors declared Bertish cancer-free. They encouraged him to share his technique, which is based on the study of psychoneuroimmunology – the effect of the mind on the body.

Using the principles of this research, Bertish created Cancer Dojo, a mobile app that provides tools to increase resilience.

A series of activities, guidance, and art on the platform encourages users to alter their thinking and actively engage with their healing.